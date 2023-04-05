Gilford Securities slashes price target on VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC] – find out why.

VirnetX Holding Corp [NYSE: VHC] jumped around 0.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.52 at the close of the session, up 10.14%. The company report on April 3, 2023 that VirnetX Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.00 Per Share, Announces Ex-Dividend Date.

On March 30, 2023, VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) (“VirnetX”), an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for secure communications, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per common share (the “Special Dividend”). The Special Dividend will be paid on or about April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 10, 2023.

The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) has determined that VirnetX’s shares will trade with “due-bills” representing an assignment of the right to receive the Special Dividend up through and inclusive of the payment date of April 17, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be April 18, 2023, the first business day following the payment date. Stockholders who sell their shares on or before the payment date will not be entitled to receive the Special Dividend. Due-bills obligate a seller of shares to deliver the dividend payable on such shares to the buyer. The due-bill obligations are settled customarily between the brokers representing the buyers and sellers of the shares. VirnetX has no obligation for either the amount of the due-bill or the processing of the due-bill. Buyers and sellers of VirnetX’s shares should consult their broker before trading to be sure they understand the effect of the NYSE’s due-bill procedures.

VirnetX Holding Corp stock is now 16.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VHC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.65 and lowest of $1.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.68, which means current price is +18.75% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, VHC reached a trading volume of 5851159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC]?

Gilford Securities have made an estimate for VirnetX Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2012, representing the official price target for VirnetX Holding Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on VHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VirnetX Holding Corp is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2163.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

How has VHC stock performed recently?

VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, VHC shares dropped by -13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.24 for VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6302, while it was recorded at 1.4640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4746 for the last 200 days.

VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -140497.14 and a Gross Margin at +26040.00. VirnetX Holding Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -122631.43.

Return on Total Capital for VHC is now -23.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC] managed to generate an average of -$1,788,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.VirnetX Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 83.90 and a Current Ratio set at 83.90.

Earnings analysis for VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VirnetX Holding Corp go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for VirnetX Holding Corp [VHC]

There are presently around $16 million, or 18.60% of VHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,338,373, which is approximately 0.041% of the company’s market cap and around 16.67% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,264,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 million in VHC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.23 million in VHC stock with ownership of nearly -19.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VirnetX Holding Corp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in VirnetX Holding Corp [NYSE:VHC] by around 904,481 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,181,687 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 8,644,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,730,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VHC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 239,676 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 646,149 shares during the same period.