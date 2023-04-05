Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] Is Currently -0.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: GEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.16%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Gen Named One of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek.

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted family of brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner, has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. This marks the company’s second consecutive win of the prestigious award, presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Newsweek for the second year in a row for our dedication to building trust with customers, employees and all stakeholders with our family of consumer brands,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO of Gen. “As the digital landscape continues to evolve and new threats are found seemingly every day, we take great pride in being a trusted ally people can depend on so they can be free to live their digital lives safely, privately and confidently. Thank you to our dedicated team who work hard each day to be worthy of this award.”.

Over the last 12 months, GEN stock dropped by -36.67%. The one-year Gen Digital Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.33. The average equity rating for GEN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.66 billion, with 647.00 million shares outstanding and 610.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, GEN stock reached a trading volume of 4447406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $25.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, GEN shares dropped by -11.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.09 for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.41, while it was recorded at 16.96 for the last single week of trading, and 21.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gen Digital Inc. Fundamentals:

Gen Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

GEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc. go to 13.40%.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,034 million, or 85.70% of GEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,698,555, which is approximately 1.522% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,558,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in GEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $447.89 million in GEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gen Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:GEN] by around 34,341,354 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 48,756,447 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 443,380,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 526,478,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEN stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,956,421 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,890,620 shares during the same period.