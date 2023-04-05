For Nordstrom Inc. [JWN], Analyst sees a rise to $23. What next?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] price plunged by -1.51 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Natomas, California.

Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Natomas, located in the Central Valley region of California.

“We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Natomas, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering,” said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Natomas can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns.”.

A sum of 4314157 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.18M shares. Nordstrom Inc. shares reached a high of $16.79 and dropped to a low of $15.945 until finishing in the latest session at $16.29.

The one-year JWN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.93. The average equity rating for JWN stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $18.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on JWN stock. On January 20, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for JWN shares from 20 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

JWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -17.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.02, while it was recorded at 16.06 for the last single week of trading, and 19.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordstrom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.56 and a Gross Margin at +35.54. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.58.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now 10.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.99. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 592.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of $4,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

JWN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 10.88%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,675 million, or 58.90% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V. with ownership of 15,755,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,975,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.99 million in JWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $155.81 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -9.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 28,785,810 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 19,434,384 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 53,033,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,253,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,388,175 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,304,742 shares during the same period.