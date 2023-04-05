Fastly Inc. [FSLY] stock Upgrade by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $17

Fastly Inc. [NYSE: FSLY] gained 3.03% on the last trading session, reaching $17.01 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Fastly Introduces New Partner Program to Deliver Greater Value for Customers and Partners.

Fastly’s CRN-rated 5-star program features a new tiered model that includes simplified pricing and packaging, increases profitability and enhances resources to drive growth and success for Fastly’s Global Partner Network.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), one of the world’s fastest global edge cloud platforms, today announced a new partner program that significantly expands and simplifies the ability to deliver high-value, complete solutions through its Global Partner Network. Fastly’s Global Partner Network was recently awarded a 5-star rating by CRN in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.

Fastly Inc. represents 123.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.04 billion with the latest information. FSLY stock price has been found in the range of $16.64 to $17.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, FSLY reached a trading volume of 3916998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fastly Inc. [FSLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLY shares is $14.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Fastly Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $9 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Fastly Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10.50 to $16, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on FSLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastly Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33.

Trading performance analysis for FSLY stock

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, FSLY shares gained by 13.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.60 for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.81, while it was recorded at 16.96 for the last single week of trading, and 10.82 for the last 200 days.

Fastly Inc. [FSLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastly Inc. [FSLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.90 and a Gross Margin at +46.42. Fastly Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.09.

Return on Total Capital for FSLY is now -12.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastly Inc. [FSLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.27. Additionally, FSLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastly Inc. [FSLY] managed to generate an average of -$171,559 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Fastly Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Fastly Inc. [FSLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastly Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fastly Inc. [FSLY]

There are presently around $1,328 million, or 63.00% of FSLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,529,178, which is approximately 5.773% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,171,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.93 million in FSLY stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $108.95 million in FSLY stock with ownership of nearly -4.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastly Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Fastly Inc. [NYSE:FSLY] by around 17,986,251 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 13,154,357 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 49,321,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,462,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLY stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,966,273 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,772,045 shares during the same period.