Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Revenue clocked in at $2.57 billion, down -8.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] gained 1.28% or 1.39 points to close at $109.64 with a heavy trading volume of 4952202 shares. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation at the following webcasted investor events, which you can find on our investor relations website at investors.etsy.com:.

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on March 7, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. PST / 3:15 p.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $114.71, the shares rose to $114.73 and dropped to $109.295, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETSY points out that the company has recorded 4.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, ETSY reached to a volume of 4952202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $136.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $150 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $150, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for ETSY stock

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.34 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.46, while it was recorded at 109.13 for the last single week of trading, and 111.65 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.17 and a Gross Margin at +70.98. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.06.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,707.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of -$248,849 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 16.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

There are presently around $13,024 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,892,541, which is approximately 0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,464,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $834.26 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 16.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 13,695,059 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 14,808,623 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 91,809,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,312,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,783,061 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,230,776 shares during the same period.