Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] Is Currently -11.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] traded at a low on 04/04/23, posting a -11.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.37. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Esperion to Participate in Needham 22nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4150899 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at 11.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.75%.

The market cap for ESPR stock reached $127.78 million, with 73.56 million shares outstanding and 73.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, ESPR reached a trading volume of 4150899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $10.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Under Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $8 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $7, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on ESPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69.

How has ESPR stock performed recently?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.16. With this latest performance, ESPR shares dropped by -73.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.04 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.5716, while it was recorded at 1.5900 for the last single week of trading, and 6.3433 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -237.83 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -309.58.

Return on Total Capital for ESPR is now -71.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.88. Additionally, ESPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 279.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 203.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] managed to generate an average of -$1,174,166 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

Insider trade positions for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

There are presently around $113 million, or 87.80% of ESPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 6,848,378, which is approximately -8.236% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,509,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.48 million in ESPR stocks shares; and MEDITOR GROUP LTD, currently with $6.88 million in ESPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ESPR] by around 21,208,832 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 10,935,385 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 41,444,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,589,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESPR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,169,709 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,808,116 shares during the same period.