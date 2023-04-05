EQRx Inc. [EQRX] fell -25.61% so far this year. What now?

EQRx Inc. [NASDAQ: EQRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.63% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.10%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that EQRx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Progress.

For Investors.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lerociclib: Ongoing Phase 2 trial in first- and second-line treatment of metastatic breast cancer; expect to initiate Phase 3 trial in advanced endometrial cancer in 1H 2023.

Over the last 12 months, EQRX stock dropped by -58.50%. The one-year EQRx Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.04. The average equity rating for EQRX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $843.41 million, with 477.88 million shares outstanding and 412.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, EQRX stock reached a trading volume of 5653002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EQRx Inc. [EQRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQRX shares is $4.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EQRx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $5.60 to $3.20. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for EQRx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $5, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on EQRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQRx Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

EQRX Stock Performance Analysis:

EQRx Inc. [EQRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, EQRX shares dropped by -16.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.45 for EQRx Inc. [EQRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1694, while it was recorded at 1.8900 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7968 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EQRx Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for EQRX is now -24.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQRx Inc. [EQRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.28. Additionally, EQRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQRx Inc. [EQRX] managed to generate an average of -$467,097 per employee.EQRx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.50 and a Current Ratio set at 27.50.

EQRx Inc. [EQRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $774 million, or 79.10% of EQRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQRX stocks are: ALPHABET INC. with ownership of 47,675,476, which is approximately 0.258% of the company’s market cap and around 10.97% of the total institutional ownership; CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 39,527,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.47 million in EQRX stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP., currently with $75.68 million in EQRX stock with ownership of nearly -10.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQRx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in EQRx Inc. [NASDAQ:EQRX] by around 34,519,576 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 26,620,413 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 333,560,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 394,700,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQRX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,280,724 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 9,711,156 shares during the same period.