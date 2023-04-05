Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Stock trading around $4.08 per share: What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.48%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Endeavour Silver Files Amended Pitarrilla Technical Report.

The Amended Pitarrilla Technical Report amends the technical report titled “Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pitarrilla AG-PB-ZN Project, Durango State, Mexico” dated November 21, 2022 and effective October 6, 2022 (the “Original Pitarrilla Technical Report”) and contains no material differences to the Original Pitarrilla Technical Report filed on December 8, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, EXK stock dropped by -15.35%. The one-year Endeavour Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.88. The average equity rating for EXK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $765.41 million, with 190.07 million shares outstanding and 188.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, EXK stock reached a trading volume of 4772639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.48. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 35.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.20 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $164 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,788,914, which is approximately 1.188% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 5,513,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.83 million in EXK stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $14.87 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

55 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 4,341,037 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 7,757,948 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 29,383,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,482,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,122,472 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 6,894,407 shares during the same period.