Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] Is Currently -9.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] closed the trading session at $1.09 on 04/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.05, while the highest price level was $1.24. The company report on March 24, 2023 that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Announces Extension of Exchange Offer with respect to its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2024.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the “Company”) (NYSE: DBD) today announced it has extended its previously announced public exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) with respect to the Company’s outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2024 (144A CUSIP: 253651AA1; REG S CUSIP: U25316AA5; Registered CUSIP: 253651AC7) (the “2024 Senior Notes”).

Under the Exchange Offer, the Company is offering to exchange any and all of the 2024 Senior Notes for units consisting of (i) new 8.50%/12.50% Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2026 to be issued by the Company and (ii) warrants to purchase common shares, par value $1.25 per share, of the Company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.24 percent and weekly performance of 13.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -68.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, DBD reached to a volume of 3689439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBD shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on DBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

DBD stock trade performance evaluation

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.77. With this latest performance, DBD shares dropped by -68.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.63 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2932, while it was recorded at 1.1400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5520 for the last 200 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.57 and a Gross Margin at +22.50. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.80.

Return on Total Capital for DBD is now 1.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.60. Additionally, DBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 201.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] managed to generate an average of -$27,686 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64 million, or 77.20% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,941,064, which is approximately -15.709% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,471,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.41 million in DBD stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.79 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly 400.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 13,337,884 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 19,630,049 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 20,123,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,091,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,304,824 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,914,667 shares during the same period.