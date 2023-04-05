Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND] is -87.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clearmind Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: CMND] closed the trading session at $0.39 on 04/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3702, while the highest price level was $0.449. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Clearmind Medicine Announces Pricing of US$3.5 Million Public Offering.

The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -87.68 percent and weekly performance of -75.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -95.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -87.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -87.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 242.23K shares, CMND reached to a volume of 4509861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearmind Medicine Inc. is set at 0.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

CMND stock trade performance evaluation

Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -75.52. With this latest performance, CMND shares dropped by -87.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.53% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.22 for Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.1840, while it was recorded at 1.0539 for the last single week of trading.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CMND is now -510.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -571.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -571.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -299.38.

Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. [CMND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.87% of CMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMND stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 44,351, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.17% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 1,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in CMND stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1000.0 in CMND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Clearmind Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ:CMND] by around 46,909 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMND stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,909 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.