Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] moved down -6.29: Why It’s Important

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] price plunged by -6.29 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Brandywine Realty Trust to Present at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference.

A sum of 3581107 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.68M shares. Brandywine Realty Trust shares reached a high of $4.4798 and dropped to a low of $4.215 until finishing in the latest session at $4.32.

The one-year BDN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.6. The average equity rating for BDN stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $6.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $0, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BDN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.49.

BDN Stock Performance Analysis:

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, BDN shares dropped by -25.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.74 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.69, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 7.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brandywine Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.50 and a Gross Margin at +26.42. Brandywine Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Total Capital for BDN is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.94. Additionally, BDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] managed to generate an average of $159,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 44.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

BDN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $724 million, or 99.70% of BDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,654,440, which is approximately 4.88% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,246,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.43 million in BDN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $63.0 million in BDN stock with ownership of nearly 1.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brandywine Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN] by around 16,110,239 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 20,660,683 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 120,220,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,991,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,945,502 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,318,100 shares during the same period.