BofA Securities slashes price target on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] – find out why.

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] loss -0.59% or -1.16 points to close at $195.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3621293 shares. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Analog Devices Accelerates Sustainability with Intelligent Solutions at embedded world 2023.

Visit Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) at embedded world 2023 (Nuremberg/Germany, Hall 4A, Booth 360) from March 14-16 to see how our technology is enabling more intelligent systems in Industrial Automation, Intelligent Buildings, Automotive, Sustainable Energy, and Digital Healthcare applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230310005102/en/.

It opened the trading session at $197.56, the shares rose to $198.245 and dropped to $193.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADI points out that the company has recorded 34.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -46.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, ADI reached to a volume of 3621293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $216.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $200, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on ADI stock. On November 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ADI shares from 180 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ADI stock

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.09 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.57, while it was recorded at 194.40 for the last single week of trading, and 163.94 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.19. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.88.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $112,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 10.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $85,567 million, or 89.30% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,000,666, which is approximately 0.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.37% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,661,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.18 billion in ADI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.96 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -0.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 699 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 20,308,721 shares. Additionally, 612 investors decreased positions by around 26,592,789 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 389,044,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 435,945,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 210 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,845,899 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,377,127 shares during the same period.