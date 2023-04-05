Barclays slashes price target on Match Group Inc. [MTCH] – find out why.

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] slipped around -1.42 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $37.03 at the close of the session, down -3.69%. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Match Group to Present at the New Street Research Online Dating Summit.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that it will participate at the New Street Research Online Dating Summit on Tuesday, March 14. Fireside chats include:.

Faye Iosotaluno, COO of Tinder and Mark Van Ryswyk, CPO of Tinder, at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time.

Match Group Inc. stock is now -10.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTCH Stock saw the intraday high of $39.18 and lowest of $36.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 114.36, which means current price is +6.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 4605519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $63.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 21.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has MTCH stock performed recently?

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.24. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.41 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.81, while it was recorded at 38.13 for the last single week of trading, and 51.49 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.15 and a Gross Margin at +57.04. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Total Capital for MTCH is now 13.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.96. Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $133,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 16.55%.

Insider trade positions for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $10,271 million, or 97.60% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,859,662, which is approximately 2.909% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,896,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $610.57 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly -13.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 34,533,526 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 31,208,158 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 201,385,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,126,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,759,464 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,393,334 shares during the same period.