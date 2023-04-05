Atlantic Equities lifts American International Group Inc. [AIG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.09% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.99%. The company report on March 13, 2023 that William G. Jurgensen to Retire from the AIG Board of Directors.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that William G. (Jerry) Jurgensen has decided to retire from the AIG Board of Directors and will not stand for re-election at the company’s 2023 Annual Meeting in May.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Jerry for his service to AIG,” said Peter Zaffino, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “Over the last decade, AIG and the Board benefitted from Jerry’s many contributions and insights, and we wish him the very best in the future.”.

Over the last 12 months, AIG stock dropped by -21.82%. The one-year American International Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.76. The average equity rating for AIG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.37 billion, with 744.82 million shares outstanding and 729.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, AIG stock reached a trading volume of 3901718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AIG stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AIG shares from 57 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.27.

AIG Stock Performance Analysis:

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.99. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -17.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.27 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.69, while it was recorded at 49.83 for the last single week of trading, and 56.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American International Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.99. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.21.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 25.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.94. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of $392,252 per employee.

AIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 15.98%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,408 million, or 92.00% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,173,119, which is approximately -0.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,476,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in AIG stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.08 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly 30.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 59,804,376 shares. Additionally, 457 investors decreased positions by around 67,871,950 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 534,921,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 662,597,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,679,440 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 8,088,906 shares during the same period.