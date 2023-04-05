AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Revenue clocked in at $44.35 billion, up 3.61% YTD: What’s Next?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.41%. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Eplontersen demonstrated sustained benefit in Phase III trial for hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN) through 66 weeks.

Positive high-level results from the NEURO-TTRansform Phase III trial in patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN) showed eplontersen met its co-primary endpoints through 66 weeks. The results were consistent with the positive 35-week findings announced in June 2022.1.

At 66 weeks, patients treated with eplontersen continued to demonstrate a statistically significant and clinically meaningful change from baseline versus an external placebo group on the co-primary endpoints of modified Neuropathy Impairment Score +7 (mNIS+7), a measure of neuropathic disease progression,2 and Norfolk Quality of Life Questionnaire-Diabetic Neuropathy (Norfolk QoL-DN). The trial also met its third co-primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in serum TTR concentration versus an external placebo group. TTR reductions were consistent with those reported at week 35. Eplontersen continued to demonstrate a safety and tolerability profile consistent with that observed at 35 weeks.

Over the last 12 months, AZN stock rose by 5.15%. The one-year AstraZeneca PLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.11. The average equity rating for AZN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $216.89 billion, with 3.10 billion shares outstanding and 2.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, AZN stock reached a trading volume of 4383334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $77.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 49.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AZN Stock Performance Analysis:

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 8.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.27 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.57, while it was recorded at 69.48 for the last single week of trading, and 64.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AstraZeneca PLC Fundamentals:

AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 16.20%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,552 million, or 17.90% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 68,591,648, which is approximately -9.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 54,606,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.82 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.15 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -1.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 477 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 35,841,203 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 46,010,738 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 426,684,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,536,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,035,596 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,081,223 shares during the same period.