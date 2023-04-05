ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] is 24.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: ASX] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.94 during the day while it closed the day at $7.79. The company report on March 14, 2023 that ASE Drives Latency and Bandwidth Innovation with VIPack™ Fanout Package-on-Package.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), a member of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711), today announced its most advanced Fan-Out-Package-on-Package (FOPoP) solution, developed to lower latency and deliver exceptional bandwidth advantages for the dynamic mobile and networking markets. Positioned under the ASE VIPack™ platform, FOPoP reduces the electrical path by 3x and enables bandwidth density by up to 8x, allowing engine bandwidth expansion up to 6.4 Tbps per unit. FOPoP is a prominent package pillar addressing complex architectural and integration requirements that help enable next generation solutions for application processors, antenna-in-package devices, and silicon photonics (SiPh) applications.

Today’s competitive markets are placing unprecedented reliance on the performance advantages achieved through advanced packaging innovation. In particular, expanded form factor and electrical benefits support customers as they transform their products to connect more people and things, more efficiently than ever. With 5G in the mainstream, there is growing demand for sophisticated applications that rely on ultra-low latency, particularly in instances where speed and efficiency can prove both life-enabling and lifesaving. ASE’s FOPoP structure leverages the most advanced integration technologies that extend long term roadmap requirements. New interconnect capabilities, proximity driven impedance enhancements, stacked vias, and vertical coupling enablement are amongst key drivers in the new vertical integration methodology used with the FOPoP structure.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock has also gained 2.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASX stock has inclined by 24.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.26% and gained 24.24% year-on date.

The market cap for ASX stock reached $15.75 billion, with 2.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.51 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, ASX reached a trading volume of 5294074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASX shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $13.30 to $8.10. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ASX stock trade performance evaluation

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, ASX shares gained by 5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.81 for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.44, while it was recorded at 7.88 for the last single week of trading, and 6.27 for the last 200 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +19.52. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for ASX is now 16.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.09. Additionally, ASX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. go to -3.70%.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:ASX] by around 23,175,965 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 19,113,384 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 115,288,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,577,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,517,385 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,610,322 shares during the same period.