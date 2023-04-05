Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] Revenue clocked in at $1.64 billion, up 5.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ARRY] plunged by -$0.61 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $21.09 during the day while it closed the day at $20.42. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Array Technologies, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 – Delivers full year revenue increase of 92% from 2021 to $1.6 billion, exiting the year with Fourth Quarter 2022 gross margin of 20.0%.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Array Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 4.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARRY stock has inclined by 7.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.24% and gained 5.64% year-on date.

The market cap for ARRY stock reached $2.84 billion, with 150.46 million shares outstanding and 148.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, ARRY reached a trading volume of 3998562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $27.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on ARRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARRY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ARRY stock trade performance evaluation

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, ARRY shares dropped by -5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.79 for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.23, while it was recorded at 20.63 for the last single week of trading, and 18.62 for the last 200 days.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.04 and a Gross Margin at +7.82. Array Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31.

Array Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,203 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,956,896, which is approximately 0.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,841,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.1 million in ARRY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $161.92 million in ARRY stock with ownership of nearly -15.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Array Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ARRY] by around 20,638,004 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 19,797,110 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 111,893,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,328,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARRY stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,703,022 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,547,100 shares during the same period.