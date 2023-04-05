ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] Is Currently -2.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE: MT] loss -2.25% or -0.66 points to close at $28.66 with a heavy trading volume of 3602874 shares. The company report on April 3, 2023 that ArcelorMittal announces the completion of its 60,431,380 shares buyback program.

3 April 2023, 19.30 CET.

ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) today announces that it has completed the 60,431,380 shares buyback program it announced on 29 July 2022 under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders of 4 May 2022.

It opened the trading session at $29.38, the shares rose to $29.40 and dropped to $28.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MT points out that the company has recorded 35.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -48.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, MT reached to a volume of 3602874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $36.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2023, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal S.A. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for MT stock

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, MT shares dropped by -10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.61 for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.80, while it was recorded at 29.51 for the last single week of trading, and 25.67 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.15 and a Gross Margin at +16.98. ArcelorMittal S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.65.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 18.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.10. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] managed to generate an average of $57,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.ArcelorMittal S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]

There are presently around $1,446 million, or 6.40% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 12,343,511, which is approximately -3.341% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,576,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.5 million in MT stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $126.43 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 1180.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE:MT] by around 8,475,094 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 10,045,487 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 30,807,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,327,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,326,827 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,513,166 shares during the same period.