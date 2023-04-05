Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $90

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] loss -1.80% on the last trading session, reaching $120.12 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Applied Materials Commitment to Equity-Centered Community Involvement.

Applied Materials

At Applied Materials, our community involvement is driven by the belief that equity-centered engagement will contribute to a more just, fair and humane world. We are committed to working collaboratively to address historical inequities and to learn from leaders who deeply understand issues we hope to help address.

Applied Materials Inc. represents 845.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $100.92 billion with the latest information. AMAT stock price has been found in the range of $119.39 to $122.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.57M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 4751734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $129.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for AMAT stock

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.90 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.40, while it was recorded at 121.45 for the last single week of trading, and 102.12 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.30. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.40.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 42.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.80. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $197,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 12.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

There are presently around $80,838 million, or 79.90% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,671,156, which is approximately 0.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,228,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.47 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.66 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 815 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 46,774,053 shares. Additionally, 743 investors decreased positions by around 43,247,495 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 570,848,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 660,869,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,496,284 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 6,859,256 shares during the same period.