Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Revenue clocked in at $269.80 million, down -16.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] closed the trading session at $1.28 on 04/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.25, while the highest price level was $1.34. The company report on March 15, 2023 that AMYRIS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Fourth quarter Consumer revenue of $52.8 million increased 64% over the prior year and was another record quarter. Core revenue of $75.8 million grew 17% over the prior year.

Full year Consumer revenue of $176.9 million increased 92% and outperformed prestige beauty industry growth of 15%. Core revenue of $269.8 million grew 44% over prior year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.34 percent and weekly performance of -7.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, AMRS reached to a volume of 4189464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74.

AMRS stock trade performance evaluation

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.91. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3968, while it was recorded at 1.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1230 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amyris Inc. [AMRS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $161 million, or 38.90% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,211,189, which is approximately 7.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 18,164,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.07 million in AMRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.44 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 3.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 26,061,866 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 18,641,618 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 82,227,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,930,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,955,362 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,619,593 shares during the same period.