World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] Is Currently -2.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: WWE] closed the trading session at $89.30 on 04/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.81, while the highest price level was $90.15. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Most Successful WrestleMania® of All Time.

WrestleMania 39 Smashes Viewership, Gate, Sponsorship, Merchandise & Social Records.

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WrestleMania 39 became the most-successful and highest-grossing event in company history. The two-night, sold-out event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles set new records for viewership, gate, sponsorship, merchandise and social media.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.33 percent and weekly performance of 2.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, WWE reached to a volume of 9772365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WWE shares is $97.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WWE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $52 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on WWE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for WWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for WWE in the course of the last twelve months was 73.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

WWE stock trade performance evaluation

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.21. With this latest performance, WWE shares gained by 6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.64 for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.85, while it was recorded at 89.69 for the last single week of trading, and 75.64 for the last 200 days.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.20 and a Gross Margin at +40.56. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.14.

Return on Total Capital for WWE is now 29.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.55. Additionally, WWE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] managed to generate an average of $219,762 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. go to 17.40%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,723 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWE stocks are: LINDSELL TRAIN LTD with ownership of 7,463,627, which is approximately -7.572% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,778,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $436.11 million in WWE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $376.78 million in WWE stock with ownership of nearly 1.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:WWE] by around 4,692,306 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 5,057,783 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 42,003,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,753,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWE stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,061,825 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 730,918 shares during the same period.