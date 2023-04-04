Wolfe Research lifts Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE: EXR] slipped around -8.42 points on Monday, while shares priced at $154.51 at the close of the session, down -5.17%. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Extra Space Storage & Life Storage Combine to Form the Preeminent Storage Operator.

Creates the largest storage operator and one of the largest REITs in the RMZ.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (“Extra Space”) and Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE: LSI) (“Life Storage”) announced today that the two companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement by which Extra Space will acquire Life Storage in an all-stock transaction. The transaction brings together two industry-leading platforms, and the combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity market capitalization of approximately $36 billion and total enterprise value of approximately $47 billion.

Extra Space Storage Inc. stock is now 4.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXR Stock saw the intraday high of $155.91 and lowest of $151.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 222.35, which means current price is +10.39% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, EXR reached a trading volume of 11953731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXR shares is $173.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $175 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Extra Space Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on EXR stock. On December 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXR shares from 177 to 167.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extra Space Storage Inc. is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXR in the course of the last twelve months was 49.59.

How has EXR stock performed recently?

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, EXR shares dropped by -8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.31, while it was recorded at 156.61 for the last single week of trading, and 168.70 for the last 200 days.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.93 and a Gross Margin at +60.65. Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.67.

Return on Total Capital for EXR is now 9.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.41. Additionally, EXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 223.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] managed to generate an average of $179,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Earnings analysis for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extra Space Storage Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]

There are presently around $21,139 million, or 99.20% of EXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,331,133, which is approximately -0.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,832,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in EXR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.13 billion in EXR stock with ownership of nearly 43.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Extra Space Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE:EXR] by around 12,106,843 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 12,275,092 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 105,362,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,744,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXR stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 511,129 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 785,907 shares during the same period.