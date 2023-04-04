why QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $152.57

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.23% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.92%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Digital Transformation Must Ensure Everyone Benefits.

Qualcomm

Over the last 12 months, QCOM stock dropped by -18.37%. The one-year QUALCOMM Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.24. The average equity rating for QCOM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $138.89 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 1.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.76M shares, QCOM stock reached a trading volume of 6354995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $152.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $150, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 29.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

QCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.75 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.30, while it was recorded at 125.23 for the last single week of trading, and 126.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QUALCOMM Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.49 and a Gross Margin at +57.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.38.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 48.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 46.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.71. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $254,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

QCOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to -7.25%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $104,340 million, or 74.10% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,998,670, which is approximately 1.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,332,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.76 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.04 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly -0.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,109 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 51,540,707 shares. Additionally, 1,158 investors decreased positions by around 44,812,307 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 721,485,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 817,838,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,639,676 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 5,660,453 shares during the same period.