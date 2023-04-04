why Equinor ASA [EQNR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.50

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] gained 7.00% on the last trading session, reaching $30.42 price per share at the time. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Equinor presents first integrated annual report.

Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) publishes the integrated annual report for 2022, combining financial and sustainability reporting.

“Through 2022 we focused on securing safe and reliable delivery of energy. The invasion of Ukraine and Russia’s weaponisation of energy brought further instability to already tight markets, and across the organisation we have felt the responsibility that comes with being the single largest supplier of gas to Europe. At the same time, we also progressed on our Energy transition plan,” says Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA represents 2.93 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $96.92 billion with the latest information. EQNR stock price has been found in the range of $29.99 to $30.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, EQNR reached a trading volume of 5579224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $41.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Equinor ASA [EQNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.38. With this latest performance, EQNR shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.99 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.84, while it was recorded at 28.75 for the last single week of trading, and 34.06 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.38 and a Gross Margin at +52.04. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.29.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 97.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.58. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of $12,607,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

There are presently around $4,712 million, or 5.50% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 107,556,485, which is approximately -3.061% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 9,078,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.1 million in EQNR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $199.36 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly 102.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinor ASA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 8,763,697 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 20,493,966 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 136,481,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,739,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,128,316 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,962,047 shares during the same period.