why Antero Resources Corporation [AR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.54

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] gained 2.56% on the last trading session, reaching $23.68 price per share at the time.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources,” “Antero,” or the “Company”) today announced its fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results, year end 2022 estimated proved reserves and 2023 capital budget and guidance. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Antero Resources Corporation represents 298.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.83 billion with the latest information. AR stock price has been found in the range of $23.11 to $23.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 6236041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $33.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on AR stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 47 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for AR stock

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.10. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -13.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.58, while it was recorded at 22.82 for the last single week of trading, and 32.66 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.86 and a Gross Margin at +51.84. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now 37.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.55. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of $3,240,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $5,629 million, or 79.90% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 43,540,307, which is approximately -4.805% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,562,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $613.32 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $579.0 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 102.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 49,486,343 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 40,002,863 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 154,289,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,778,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,956,720 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 6,981,475 shares during the same period.