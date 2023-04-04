Wall Street Analyst Upgrade United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] traded at a low on 04/03/23, posting a -2.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $43.35. The company report on March 29, 2023 that United Announces $5 Million Investment in Carbon Capture Company Svante.

Airline looks to turn CO2 removed from the atmosphere into sustainable aviation fuel.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

United has invested in more future SAF production than any other airline in the world 1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7300614 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at 2.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.49%.

The market cap for UAL stock reached $14.01 billion, with 327.00 million shares outstanding and 325.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.62M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 7300614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $61.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Redburn analysts kept a Neutral rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 50.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has UAL stock performed recently?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -18.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.77 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.32, while it was recorded at 43.44 for the last single week of trading, and 41.58 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. go to 59.43%.

Insider trade positions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $9,324 million, or 60.70% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,156,084, which is approximately 3.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 24,070,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $761.59 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 3.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 29,989,003 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 15,137,644 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 165,593,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,720,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,969,020 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,335,956 shares during the same period.