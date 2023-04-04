Wall Street Analyst Resumed Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] gained 3.29% or 0.05 points to close at $1.57 with a heavy trading volume of 5471763 shares. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Agenus Announces Dividend of 5 Million Shares of MiNK Therapeutics.

Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immunological agents targeting cancer and infectious disease, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 5 million shares of common stock of its subsidiary, MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (“MiNK”), to shareholders of Agenus as of April 17, 2023 (the “Record Date”). MiNK is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing allogeneic, invariant natural killer T cell therapies and operates as a separate publicly traded company.

“We are excited to declare the distribution of MiNK equity dividend, demonstrating our commitment to delivering additional value for our shareholders,” said Garo H. Armen, Chairman and CEO of Agenus. With the upcoming year, MiNK aims to extend its solid tumor program and harness its robust groundwork to expedite the development of cell therapies that hold promise in saving lives. This distribution exemplifies our unwavering confidence in MiNK’s approach and empowers our shareholders to participate in MiNK’s future growth through direct ownership.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.52, the shares rose to $1.59 and dropped to $1.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGEN points out that the company has recorded -23.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 5471763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $7.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08.

Trading performance analysis for AGEN stock

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -19.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.68 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0174, while it was recorded at 1.5160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4126 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $272 million, or 59.60% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 27,000,000, which is approximately 2.564% of the company’s market cap and around 8.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,281,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.91 million in AGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $35.57 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 8.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 26,024,965 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 11,263,722 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 141,546,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,834,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,086,986 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,326,942 shares during the same period.