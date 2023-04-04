Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VKTX] jumped around 0.92 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.57 at the close of the session, up 5.53%. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Viking Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock And Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (“Viking”) (Nasdaq: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 19,828,300 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.50 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 2,586,300 additional shares of common stock. The gross proceeds to Viking from this offering are approximately $287.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as lead book-running manager for the offering and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as joint book-running manager for the offering. Truist Securities, Inc., BTIG, LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC also acted as bookrunners for the offering. Maxim Group LLC, Roth Capital Partners, LLC and Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. acted as co-managers for the offering.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 86.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VKTX Stock saw the intraday high of $18.01 and lowest of $16.692 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.60, which means current price is +120.45% above from all time high which was touched on 04/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, VKTX reached a trading volume of 5799250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $27.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VKTX stock. On May 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VKTX shares from 27 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

How has VKTX stock performed recently?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 92.65. With this latest performance, VKTX shares gained by 48.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 545.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 485.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.98 for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.90, while it was recorded at 16.58 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VKTX is now -40.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, VKTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] managed to generate an average of -$3,279,381 per employee.Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Earnings analysis for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]

There are presently around $571 million, or 35.70% of VKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,382,500, which is approximately 41.233% of the company’s market cap and around 11.79% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,325,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.37 million in VKTX stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $24.98 million in VKTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viking Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VKTX] by around 14,836,778 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 7,180,921 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 12,297,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,315,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VKTX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,970,576 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,090,027 shares during the same period.