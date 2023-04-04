Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Enservco Corporation [ENSV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Enservco Corporation [AMEX: ENSV] price surged by 36.84 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Enservco Corporation Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Q4 revenue up 59% YOY to $6.5 million from $4.1 million.

Seventh consecutive quarter of YOY revenue growth following drilling downturn and pandemic impact that began in 2020.

A sum of 8586438 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 200.66K shares. Enservco Corporation shares reached a high of $0.69 and dropped to a low of $0.51 until finishing in the latest session at $0.65.

The average equity rating for ENSV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enservco Corporation [ENSV]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Enservco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Enservco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on ENSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enservco Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

ENSV Stock Performance Analysis:

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.82. With this latest performance, ENSV shares gained by 8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.47 for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8031, while it was recorded at 0.4971 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5956 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enservco Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enservco Corporation [ENSV] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.34 and a Gross Margin at -47.06. Enservco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.45.

Return on Total Capital for ENSV is now -45.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -203.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 311.72. Additionally, ENSV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enservco Corporation [ENSV] managed to generate an average of -$99,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Enservco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

ENSV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enservco Corporation go to 20.00%.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 24.10% of ENSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 454,234, which is approximately 0.064% of the company’s market cap and around 4.84% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 110,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52000.0 in ENSV stocks shares; and ADVISORY ALPHA, LLC, currently with $28000.0 in ENSV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enservco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Enservco Corporation [AMEX:ENSV] by around 57,395 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 50,715 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 833,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 941,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSV stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,348 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 35,111 shares during the same period.