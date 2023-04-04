Wall Street Analyst Initiated Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] closed the trading session at $7.94 on 04/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.905, while the highest price level was $8.025. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Rithm Capital Corp. Announces its International Expansion into Europe and Hiring of Marty Migliara to Lead Rithm Europe.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”), a New York-based asset manager focused on real estate and financial services companies and assets, announced today that it will be expanding its business into Europe (“Rithm Europe”) and opening a new office in London, England. Rithm Europe will be led by recently hired Marty Migliara, the former long-standing head of EMEA origination and lending in Bank of America’s global mortgages and securitized products team. Rithm Europe will seek equity and debt investments across the real estate and consumer finance sectors in the region, sourcing opportunities for both private funds and Rithm Capital’s ~$32 billion balance sheet.

“We are very excited to be expanding our business into the European markets,” said Michael Nierenberg, President and CEO of Rithm Capital. “The ongoing dislocations in the markets should enable us to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for LPs and shareholders. I am very excited to have Marty leading our team in Europe. Marty brings with him over 30 years of experience in asset-backed securities, consumer lending platforms, and residential and commercial real estate, of which 22 years have been in Europe.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.82 percent and weekly performance of 0.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, RITM reached to a volume of 5538080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $11.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Rithm Capital Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for RITM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.62.

RITM stock trade performance evaluation

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, RITM shares dropped by -12.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.15 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 8.91 for the last 200 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] shares currently have an operating margin of +101.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.48. Rithm Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.02.

Return on Total Capital for RITM is now 6.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.48. Additionally, RITM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 255.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] managed to generate an average of $165,629 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,783 million, or 49.50% of RITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,733,562, which is approximately 3.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,359,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.88 million in RITM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $84.72 million in RITM stock with ownership of nearly -26.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rithm Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE:RITM] by around 30,386,817 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 35,956,682 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 156,553,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,896,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RITM stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,537,038 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 21,823,070 shares during the same period.