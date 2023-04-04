Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Is Currently 2.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] gained 2.54% on the last trading session, reaching $35.46 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Walgreens Boots Alliance Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results.

Results In Line with Expectations; On Track to Full-Year Guidance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. represents 862.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.64 billion with the latest information. WBA stock price has been found in the range of $34.78 to $35.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.05M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 9670641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $40.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $54, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

Trading performance analysis for WBA stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.65. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.52 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.25, while it was recorded at 34.53 for the last single week of trading, and 36.90 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.09 and a Gross Margin at +19.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 4.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.07. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $13,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 2.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]

There are presently around $17,368 million, or 59.80% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,519,967, which is approximately -1.686% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,608,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.99 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 7.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 649 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 33,219,033 shares. Additionally, 546 investors decreased positions by around 27,555,213 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 441,494,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,268,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,366,725 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,367,979 shares during the same period.