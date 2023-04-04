Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] moved down -0.77: Why It’s Important

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] loss -0.77% or -1.07 points to close at $138.53 with a heavy trading volume of 6266056 shares. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Valero Energy Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on April 27, 2023.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced today that it will host a conference call on April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2023 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call may join the webcast on Valero’s Investor Relations website at investorvalero.com.

It opened the trading session at $141.92, the shares rose to $142.26 and dropped to $136.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VLO points out that the company has recorded 29.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, VLO reached to a volume of 6266056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $162.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $135 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $157, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 4.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for VLO stock

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, VLO shares dropped by -1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.67 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.08, while it was recorded at 137.62 for the last single week of trading, and 122.65 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.17. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.50.

Return on Total Capital for VLO is now 46.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.00. Additionally, VLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] managed to generate an average of $1,178,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.94.Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

There are presently around $41,968 million, or 82.50% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,829,124, which is approximately 0.701% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,761,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.13 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.9 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 637 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 13,295,399 shares. Additionally, 602 investors decreased positions by around 22,859,395 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 264,478,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,633,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,325,371 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,915,151 shares during the same period.