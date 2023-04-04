U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] fell -23.91% so far this year. What now?

U.S. Energy Corp. [NASDAQ: USEG] traded at a low on 04/03/23, posting a -0.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.75. The company report on February 21, 2023 that U.S. Energy Corp. Announces 24% Increase to Year-End 2022 Proved Producing Reserves and Provides Fourth Quarter 2022 Operations Update.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15820234 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of U.S. Energy Corp. stands at 15.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.18%.

The market cap for USEG stock reached $42.96 million, with 24.39 million shares outstanding and 12.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.56K shares, USEG reached a trading volume of 15820234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USEG shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for U.S. Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2015, representing the official price target for U.S. Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4.50, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Accumulate rating on USEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Energy Corp. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for USEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for USEG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has USEG stock performed recently?

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.89. With this latest performance, USEG shares dropped by -18.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.50 for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1460, while it was recorded at 1.7450 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8140 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.55 and a Gross Margin at +48.06. U.S. Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.58.

Return on Total Capital for USEG is now -12.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.99. Additionally, USEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.U.S. Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Energy Corp. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 29.60% of USEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 140,189, which is approximately -38.226% of the company’s market cap and around 25.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 78,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in USEG stocks shares; and VERITY ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.13 million in USEG stock with ownership of nearly 14.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Energy Corp. [NASDAQ:USEG] by around 46,635 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 120,083 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 372,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USEG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,801 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 25,428 shares during the same period.