The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] is -4.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] price surged by 2.85 percent to reach at $1.71. The company report on March 31, 2023 that TD Announces Dividend Rates on Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 18 (NVCC) and Non-Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares Series 19 (NVCC).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (“TD Bank Group” or “TD”) announced today the applicable dividend rates for its Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 18 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the “Series 18 Shares”) and Non-Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series 19 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the “Series 19 Shares”).

With respect to any Series 18 Shares that remain outstanding after May 1, 2023 (being the first business day following the conversion date of April 30, 2023, which falls on a Sunday), holders of the Series 18 Shares will be entitled to receive quarterly fixed non-cumulative preferential cash dividends, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of TD, subject to the provisions of the Bank Act (Canada). The dividend rate for the 5-year period from and including April 30, 2023 to but excluding April 30, 2028 will be 5.747%, being equal to the 5-Year Government of Canada bond yield determined as at March 31, 2023 plus 2.70%, as determined in accordance with the terms of the Series 18 Shares.

A sum of 6579796 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.27M shares. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares reached a high of $61.67 and dropped to a low of $60.53 until finishing in the latest session at $61.61.

The one-year TD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.4. The average equity rating for TD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $73.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 309.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.93.

TD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.35. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.38, while it was recorded at 59.78 for the last single week of trading, and 64.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Toronto-Dominion Bank Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.52. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.91.

TD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 10.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56,426 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 158,151,533, which is approximately 1.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 89,044,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.33 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.13 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly 2.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 50,162,709 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 30,190,353 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 861,657,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 942,010,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,428,371 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,648,776 shares during the same period.