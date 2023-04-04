The Kroger Co. [KR] Stock trading around $49.94 per share: What’s Next?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.69%. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Kroger Celebrates Earth Month.

Grocer gives back and invites customers to join efforts to protect wildlife.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America’s grocer, today announced it is celebrating Earth Day the entire month of April with its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation making contributions to World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the Arbor Day Foundation.

Over the last 12 months, KR stock dropped by -12.95%. The one-year The Kroger Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.26. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.61 billion, with 715.00 million shares outstanding and 711.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, KR stock reached a trading volume of 6117547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $52.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $46, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 48.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 8.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.20 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.90, while it was recorded at 49.27 for the last single week of trading, and 46.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.06 and a Gross Margin at +19.43. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 15.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.83. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 73.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.85.The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

KR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 8.00%.

The Kroger Co. [KR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,715 million, or 81.30% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,426,702, which is approximately 1.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,966,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.26 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.47 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -0.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 517 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 41,814,964 shares. Additionally, 482 investors decreased positions by around 44,864,162 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 474,704,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,383,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,592,548 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 6,158,838 shares during the same period.