Tellurian Inc. [TELL] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $1.50

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] gained 1.63% or 0.02 points to close at $1.25 with a heavy trading volume of 13752682 shares. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Tellurian Reports Fourfold Increase in Natural Gas Production In 2022.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with the first phase of Driftwood LNG under construction, and $474.2 million of cash and cash equivalents. Tellurian also increased natural gas production fourfold to approximately 225 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to approximately 55 MMcfd in the fourth quarter of 2021. Tellurian also had the following significant accomplishments in 2022:.

Issued a limited notice to proceed to Bechtel Energy, Inc. and began construction of phase one of Driftwood LNG.

It opened the trading session at $1.29, the shares rose to $1.33 and dropped to $1.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TELL points out that the company has recorded -47.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.88M shares, TELL reached to a volume of 13752682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $4.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $6.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $4.50, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on TELL stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TELL shares from 5.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for TELL stock

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.74. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -19.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.50 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5105, while it was recorded at 1.1980 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6048 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.38 and a Gross Margin at +45.42. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.71.

Return on Total Capital for TELL is now -1.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.81. Additionally, TELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] managed to generate an average of -$291,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

There are presently around $289 million, or 40.60% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 45,104,005, which is approximately 54.11% of the company’s market cap and around 10.68% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,914,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.09 million in TELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $43.53 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 8.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 40,777,482 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 31,536,042 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 162,298,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,611,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,154,850 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 11,999,194 shares during the same period.