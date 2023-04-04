Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Stock trading around $43.65 per share: What’s Next?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] traded at a high on 04/03/23, posting a 19.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.65. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Teck Board of Directors Rejects Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal.

Board determines unsolicited proposal is not in the best interest of Teck.

Teck’s Board affirms it is not contemplating a sale of the company at this time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21539600 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teck Resources Limited stands at 3.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.98%.

The market cap for TECK stock reached $22.45 billion, with 512.30 million shares outstanding and 504.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 21539600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $65.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has TECK stock performed recently?

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.36. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.67 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.71, while it was recorded at 37.44 for the last single week of trading, and 34.99 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.81 and a Gross Margin at +48.18. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.61.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 21.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.32. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] managed to generate an average of $337,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 2.86%.

Insider trade positions for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

There are presently around $10,969 million, or 73.50% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 27,074,340, which is approximately 1.344% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 19,990,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $729.66 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $561.95 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly -1.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 41,836,398 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 30,105,369 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 228,572,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,514,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,092,691 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,079,113 shares during the same period.