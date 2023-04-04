TD Cowen slashes price target on Permian Resources Corporation [PR] – find out why.

Permian Resources Corporation [NYSE: PR] price surged by 9.90 percent to reach at $1.04. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Pickering Energy Partners Acted as Co-Manager to Permian Resources.

Pickering Energy Partners (“PEP”) acted as a co-manager on the $302,500,000 secondary public offering for Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) which closed on March 10, 2023.

A sum of 11423334 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.88M shares. Permian Resources Corporation shares reached a high of $11.59 and dropped to a low of $10.86 until finishing in the latest session at $11.54.

The one-year PR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.56. The average equity rating for PR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Permian Resources Corporation [PR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PR shares is $13.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Permian Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Permian Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH MKM analysts kept a Buy rating on PR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Permian Resources Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PR Stock Performance Analysis:

Permian Resources Corporation [PR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.57. With this latest performance, PR shares dropped by -2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.83 for Permian Resources Corporation [PR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.43, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading, and 8.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Permian Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Permian Resources Corporation [PR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.15 and a Gross Margin at +58.64. Permian Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.17.

Return on Total Capital for PR is now 19.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Permian Resources Corporation [PR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.34. Additionally, PR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Permian Resources Corporation [PR] managed to generate an average of $2,362,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Permian Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Permian Resources Corporation go to 6.00%.

Permian Resources Corporation [PR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,904 million, or 88.40% of PR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PR stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 68,858,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,961,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.09 million in PR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $159.03 million in PR stock with ownership of nearly 1.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Permian Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Permian Resources Corporation [NYSE:PR] by around 56,081,214 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 29,385,895 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 191,148,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,615,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,529,113 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 10,027,899 shares during the same period.