Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] Is Currently -0.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] loss -0.19% or -0.18 points to close at $92.84 with a heavy trading volume of 6860608 shares. The company report on October 26, 2022 that TSMC Launches OIP 3DFabric Alliance to Shape the Future of Semiconductor and System Innovations.

The Expanded TSMC Open Innovation Platform Drives New Ecosystem Collaboration to Enable Next-Generation HPC and Mobile Applications.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TSMC (TSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced the Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) 3DFabric Alliance at the 2022 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum. The new TSMC 3DFabric™ Alliance is TSMC’s sixth OIP Alliance and the first of its kind in the semiconductor industry that joins forces with partners to accelerate 3D IC ecosystem innovation and readiness, with a full spectrum of best-in-class solutions and services for semiconductor design, memory modules, substrate technology, testing, manufacturing, and packaging. This alliance will help customers achieve speedy implementation of silicon and system-level innovations and enable next-generation HPC and mobile applications using TSMC’s 3DFabric technologies, a comprehensive family of 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies.

It opened the trading session at $93.01, the shares rose to $93.5999 and dropped to $91.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSM points out that the company has recorded 35.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.17M shares, TSM reached to a volume of 6860608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $96.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 56.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for TSM stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, TSM shares gained by 3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.58, while it was recorded at 92.38 for the last single week of trading, and 81.76 for the last 200 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 21.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]

745 institutional holders increased their position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM] by around 107,494,667 shares. Additionally, 610 investors decreased positions by around 131,825,515 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 609,102,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 848,422,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSM stock had 221 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,738,489 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 12,937,742 shares during the same period.