Scotiabank slashes price target on Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] – find out why.

Shaw Communications Inc. [NYSE: SJR] traded at a high on 04/03/23, posting a 0.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.18. The company report on April 3, 2023 that S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite and S&P/TSX 60 Indices.

The shareholders of Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI.B) and Shaw Communications (TSX: SJR.B) have agreed to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement resulting in the combination of the two companies. Each share of Shaw Communications will be exchanged for $44.50 cash. Shaw Communications will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index after the close of trading April 5, 2023, prior to the open of trading on April 6, 2023.

WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP) will replace Shaw Communications in the S&P/TSX 60 Index effective prior to the open of trading on April 6, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6354281 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shaw Communications Inc. stands at 0.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.97%.

The market cap for SJR stock reached $14.60 billion, with 499.00 million shares outstanding and 464.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, SJR reached a trading volume of 6354281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJR shares is $29.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Shaw Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Shaw Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shaw Communications Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for SJR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SJR stock performed recently?

Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, SJR shares gained by 4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.02 for Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.09, while it was recorded at 29.30 for the last single week of trading, and 27.31 for the last 200 days.

Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.99 and a Gross Margin at +23.99. Shaw Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.02.

Return on Total Capital for SJR is now 10.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.32. Additionally, SJR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] managed to generate an average of $82,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Shaw Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shaw Communications Inc. go to -2.70%.

Insider trade positions for Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]

There are presently around $7,745 million, or 61.00% of SJR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 20,109,622, which is approximately -21.275% of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 16,184,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $484.07 million in SJR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $470.23 million in SJR stock with ownership of nearly 2.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in Shaw Communications Inc. [NYSE:SJR] by around 27,505,762 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 37,760,206 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 193,667,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,933,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,103,863 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,196,318 shares during the same period.