Salesforce Inc. [CRM] Revenue clocked in at $31.35 billion, up 48.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Salesforce Inc. [NYSE: CRM] loss -1.65% or -3.29 points to close at $196.49 with a heavy trading volume of 5327540 shares. The company report on March 29, 2023 that The RealReal Leverages Salesforce Technology to Create Seamless, High End Secondhand Selling Experiences.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

With Salesforce, a leader in luxury resale has created an unparalleled, personalized experience for over 31 million members.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) — a leading online marketplace for resale luxury goods — has optimized and streamlined the overall consignor and shopper journey with Salesforce, creating a fully-personalized, intuitive digital selling and shopping experience.

It opened the trading session at $198.22, the shares rose to $198.93 and dropped to $195.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRM points out that the company has recorded 36.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.17M shares, CRM reached to a volume of 5327540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Salesforce Inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $219.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Salesforce Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on CRM stock. On January 13, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CRM shares from 200 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salesforce Inc. is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 30.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CRM stock

Salesforce Inc. [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.00 for Salesforce Inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.75, while it was recorded at 196.36 for the last single week of trading, and 162.09 for the last 200 days.

Salesforce Inc. [CRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salesforce Inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.93 and a Gross Margin at +65.09. Salesforce Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.66.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salesforce Inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.50. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salesforce Inc. [CRM] managed to generate an average of $2,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Salesforce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Salesforce Inc. [CRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc. go to 18.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Salesforce Inc. [CRM]

There are presently around $151,540 million, or 79.50% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,871,309, which is approximately 1.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,328,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.05 billion in CRM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.01 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly 0.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salesforce Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 831 institutional holders increased their position in Salesforce Inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 69,297,765 shares. Additionally, 1,233 investors decreased positions by around 81,689,575 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 607,546,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 758,533,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,069,046 shares, while 218 institutional investors sold positions of 13,099,518 shares during the same period.