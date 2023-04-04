Realty Income Corporation [O] Stock trading around $62.87 per share: What’s Next?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] price plunged by -0.71 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Realty Income Publishes Third Annual Sustainability Report.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it published its third annual Sustainability Report which covers its 2022 environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives and progress. The report is prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards and built to align with other disclosure efforts, investor feedback, annual ratings and rankings submissions, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Realty Income remains dedicated to becoming a sustainability leader in the net lease REIT industry through driving change for our stakeholders and the environment. By working in collaboration with all of our stakeholders, including Realty Income One Team members, clients, investors and communities, we have expanded our ESG initiatives in 2022 to continue our sustainability journey and advance our shared goals,” said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income.

A sum of 5614614 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.58M shares. Realty Income Corporation shares reached a high of $63.4027 and dropped to a low of $62.39 until finishing in the latest session at $62.87.

The one-year O stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.82. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $70.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 62.69.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.65, while it was recorded at 62.38 for the last single week of trading, and 65.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realty Income Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.65 and a Gross Margin at +43.27. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.58. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $2,201,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

O Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 22.62%.

Realty Income Corporation [O] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,991 million, or 83.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,758,107, which is approximately 2.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,675,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.72 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.18 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 6.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 642 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 38,858,356 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 13,578,843 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 484,379,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 536,816,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,339,481 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,790,077 shares during the same period.