RBC Capital Mkts lifts Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: FRBK] gained 16.91% on the last trading session, reaching $1.59 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2023 that The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Republic Bank a 2023 Top Workplace.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey that measures 15 unique aspects of company culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. Nearly 300 employees participated in the survey.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. represents 63.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $88.85 million with the latest information. FRBK stock price has been found in the range of $1.49 to $1.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 471.47K shares, FRBK reached a trading volume of 7145392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRBK shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRBK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2015, representing the official price target for Republic First Bancorp Inc. stock. On January 24, 2011, analysts increased their price target for FRBK shares from 2.25 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Republic First Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRBK in the course of the last twelve months was 2.26.

Trading performance analysis for FRBK stock

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.22. With this latest performance, FRBK shares dropped by -17.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8515, while it was recorded at 1.3160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7310 for the last 200 days.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.91. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.94.

Return on Total Capital for FRBK is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.70. Additionally, FRBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] managed to generate an average of $45,281 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]

There are presently around $45 million, or 49.00% of FRBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRBK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,305,250, which is approximately 3.999% of the company’s market cap and around 21.29% of the total institutional ownership; CPV PARTNERS, LLC, holding 5,442,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.4 million in FRBK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.99 million in FRBK stock with ownership of nearly 3.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Republic First Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Republic First Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:FRBK] by around 3,366,925 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,003,413 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 28,874,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,244,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRBK stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,549,029 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 245,405 shares during the same period.