Peel Hunt slashes price target on Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] – find out why.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] gained 6.32% or 0.47 points to close at $7.91 with a heavy trading volume of 6815151 shares. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Kosmos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company generated a net loss of $114 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income(1) of $111 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022.

It opened the trading session at $7.935, the shares rose to $8.115 and dropped to $7.755, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KOS points out that the company has recorded 53.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -70.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, KOS reached to a volume of 6815151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $10.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Peel Hunt have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Add, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $10 to $9.60. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on KOS stock. On August 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KOS shares from 8.30 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for KOS stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.64. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.65 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.43, while it was recorded at 7.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.18. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.02.

Return on Total Capital for KOS is now 35.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 285.09. Additionally, KOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] managed to generate an average of $959,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]

There are presently around $2,968 million, or 94.20% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 68,381,180, which is approximately 0.022% of the company’s market cap and around 2.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,478,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.84 million in KOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $180.02 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly 6.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 36,423,353 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 34,617,109 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 327,880,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,921,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,196,712 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,435,232 shares during the same period.