Market cap of Newmont Corporation [NEM] reaches 39.16B – now what?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] closed the trading session at $49.47 on 04/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.39, while the highest price level was $49.695. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Newmont Completes Sale of Triple Flag Shares.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced it completed the sale of its common shares of Triple Flag Precious Metal Corp. (Triple Flag) on the open market for $179 million in net proceeds, after tax. The monetization of Triple Flag’s shares further streamlines and optimizes Newmont’s equity portfolio, while generating cash for the business at fair value.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Since the completion of the Goldcorp acquisition in 2019, Newmont has received more than $2 billion in cash proceeds from the sale of non-core assets as part of its strategy to maximize value for shareholders and other stakeholders. These proceeds further strengthen Newmont’s investment-grade balance sheet, enabling the Company to maintain a flexible financial position throughout the commodity price cycle with a clear focus on maintaining a world-class portfolio of long-life, responsibly managed assets located in top-tier jurisdictions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.81 percent and weekly performance of 2.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.88M shares, NEM reached to a volume of 6302591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $57.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $53, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75.

NEM stock trade performance evaluation

Newmont Corporation [NEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, NEM shares gained by 10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.66 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.49, while it was recorded at 48.87 for the last single week of trading, and 47.46 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.84.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.28. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] managed to generate an average of -$14,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newmont Corporation [NEM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corporation go to 14.25%.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,313 million, or 82.30% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 92,124,821, which is approximately 1.104% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,210,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.39 billion in NEM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.97 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly -0.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 561 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 35,581,659 shares. Additionally, 490 investors decreased positions by around 41,931,236 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 540,858,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 618,371,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,338,651 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 6,239,675 shares during the same period.