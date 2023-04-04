Market cap of JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] reaches 2.29B – now what?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] loss -1.51% on the last trading session, reaching $7.17 price per share at the time. The company report on April 3, 2023 that JetBlue Brings “Fly Like a Girl” Event to Fort Lauderdale as Part of Commitment to South Florida.

On Saturday, April 1, JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) brought its signature Fly Like a Girl event to Fort Lauderdale, one of the airline’s six focus cities, for the first time. Fly Like a Girl events offer girls access to different careers in the aviation industry and the opportunity to learn directly from women crewmembers who help keep the airline running. In partnership with the airline’s Women in Flight Crewmember Resource Group (CRG), the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team, the Corporate Social Responsibility team and the JetBlue Foundation, the event supported more than 100 local youth ages 8-14 as they joined JetBlue to learn more and inspire interest about careers in aviation. The event was led by Ursula Hurley, JetBlue’s chief financial officer and president of the JetBlue Foundation, with local government officials, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz who represents Florida’s 23rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Senator Nan Rich, Vice Mayor Broward County, in attendance.

“We are excited to bring our signature Fly Like a Girl event to our beloved Fort Lauderdale focus city for the first time, furthering our commitments to our South Florida communities and beyond,” said Ursula Hurley, president of the JetBlue Foundation. “As we near our 10-year JetBlue Foundation anniversary, we are proud of how far we have come, but realize that our work is far from over when it comes to continuing to break down barriers of entry into careers in aviation. Through our Fly Like a Girl event, we can inspire more young girls to see themselves within the aviation industry and STEM fields by having them interact and learn from our incredible women crewmembers who continue to pave the way for future generations of aviators.”.

JetBlue Airways Corporation represents 326.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.29 billion with the latest information. JBLU stock price has been found in the range of $7.01 to $7.185.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.64M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 8583897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for JBLU stock

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -13.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.91, while it was recorded at 7.11 for the last single week of trading, and 7.81 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.94 and a Gross Margin at +1.21. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.01. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

There are presently around $1,630 million, or 69.50% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,605,973, which is approximately 3.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,864,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.13 million in JBLU stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $103.83 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 0.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 27,253,223 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 19,192,533 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 177,511,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,956,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,582,032 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,391,352 shares during the same period.