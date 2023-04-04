Market cap of Baker Hughes Company [BKR] reaches 30.13B – now what?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] traded at a high on 04/03/23, posting a 3.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.91. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Baker Hughes Foundation Contributes $270,000 to Charities Nominated by Employee Resource Groups.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Baker Hughes Foundation announced Monday a total of $270,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations (NPOs) that promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The recipient NPOs were nominated by Baker Hughes global employee resource groups (ERGs), who have joined together based on shared interests, characteristics or life experiences.

Baker Hughes believes unique ideas and perspectives fuel innovation and our differences make us stronger. ERGs provide a sense of connection with members being active volunteers in their communities. These groups have built strong partnerships with many nonprofits across the globe to drive social change for some of the world’s toughest challenges including education, opportunity and equality.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8614952 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baker Hughes Company stands at 1.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.14%.

The market cap for BKR stock reached $30.13 billion, with 1.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 8614952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $37.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $34 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on BKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 174.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BKR stock performed recently?

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.72. With this latest performance, BKR shares dropped by -7.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.37 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.21, while it was recorded at 28.65 for the last single week of trading, and 27.70 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.76 and a Gross Margin at +23.26. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Total Capital for BKR is now 8.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.40. Additionally, BKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baker Hughes Company [BKR] managed to generate an average of -$10,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 49.30%.

Insider trade positions for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

There are presently around $27,589 million, or 98.63% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,934,155, which is approximately 0.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 116,385,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.94 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly -9.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 49,982,615 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 98,702,125 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 807,291,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 955,976,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,491,542 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 5,075,328 shares during the same period.