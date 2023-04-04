Market cap of Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] reaches 4.24B – now what?

Ascendis Pharma A/S [NASDAQ: ASND] price plunged by -32.07 percent to reach at -$34.39. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Ascendis Pharma’s Initial Dose Escalation Results from the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of TransCon™ IL-2 β/γ Accepted for Online Publication at ASCO 2023.

“We look forward to sharing this initial dose escalation data, which will guide our selection of the recommended Phase 2 dose of monotherapy TransCon IL-2 β/γ in this ongoing Phase 1/2 trial,” said Stina Singel, Executive Vice President, Head of Clinical Development, Oncology at Ascendis Pharma. “Our goal is to address the known shortcomings of current IL-2 immunotherapy, such as short half-life and high Cmax. We believe that our novel approach to achieving sustained activation and expansion of the cytotoxic immune cell types while avoiding upregulation of immunosuppressive cells could, if successful, lead to a potentially best-in-class cancer immunotherapy product.”.

A sum of 7857776 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 255.00K shares. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares reached a high of $77.77 and dropped to a low of $64.33 until finishing in the latest session at $72.83.

The one-year ASND stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.26. The average equity rating for ASND stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASND shares is $159.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASND stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ASND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ascendis Pharma A/S is set at 6.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 75.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.78.

ASND Stock Performance Analysis:

Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.91. With this latest performance, ASND shares dropped by -36.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.64 for Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.39, while it was recorded at 101.78 for the last single week of trading, and 107.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ascendis Pharma A/S Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] shares currently have an operating margin of -1097.85 and a Gross Margin at +47.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1139.63.

Return on Total Capital for ASND is now -60.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.04. Additionally, ASND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Ascendis Pharma A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,081 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASND stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,957,179, which is approximately -8.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 6,920,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $742.0 million in ASND stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $560.66 million in ASND stock with ownership of nearly -0.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ascendis Pharma A/S stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Ascendis Pharma A/S [NASDAQ:ASND] by around 4,620,165 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 5,313,683 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 56,106,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,040,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASND stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 549,360 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 965,690 shares during the same period.