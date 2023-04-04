Market Analysts see Ring Energy Inc. [REI] gaining to $7.50. Time to buy?

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX: REI] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.15 during the day while it closed the day at $2.11. The company report on April 3, 2023 that EnerCom Announces Investors Can Now Request One-on-One Meetings with Management Teams of Presenting Companies at EnerCom Dallas – The Energy Investment and ESG Conference April 18-19, 2023, Hotel Crescent Court, Uptown Dallas.

Institutional and hedge fund investors, family offices, private equity, research analysts and high net worth investors are encouraged to register and request one-on-one meetings at EnerCom Dallas + The Energy Venture Investment Summit conference. Meetings can be requested with a broad group of public and private oil and gas E&P, midstream and OFS companies and start-up companies focused on innovation in alternative energy, advanced oil and gas technology and environmental sustainability.

One of Wall Street’s newest and influential investment companies, Strive Asset Management, has been added to the presentation schedule, along with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Ring Energy Inc. stock has also gained 12.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REI stock has declined by -14.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.05% and lost -14.23% year-on date.

The market cap for REI stock reached $367.03 million, with 163.01 million shares outstanding and 147.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, REI reached a trading volume of 5833027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ring Energy Inc. [REI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ring Energy Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for REI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

REI stock trade performance evaluation

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.23. With this latest performance, REI shares dropped by -8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.80 for Ring Energy Inc. [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1100, while it was recorded at 1.9200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5800 for the last 200 days.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ring Energy Inc. [REI] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.82 and a Gross Margin at +77.47. Ring Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.92.

Return on Total Capital for REI is now 23.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.40. Additionally, REI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] managed to generate an average of $1,414,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Ring Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ring Energy Inc. [REI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ring Energy Inc. go to 37.00%.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $174 million, or 52.40% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 49,656,894, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,300,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.97 million in REI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.13 million in REI stock with ownership of nearly 0.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ring Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI] by around 7,205,659 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 5,937,486 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 78,392,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,535,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REI stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 645,201 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,662,490 shares during the same period.