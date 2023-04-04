Market Analysts see PPL Corporation [PPL] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] traded at a low on 04/03/23, posting a -0.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.58. The company report on March 31, 2023 that LG&E and KU, EPRI, University of Kentucky, begin industry-leading research.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Research will explore potential for utility-scale carbon capture from natural gas at Cane Run Generating Station.

Ground-breaking energy research that could lead to the first-of-its-kind deployment of carbon-capture technology at a natural gas combined-cycle power plant is now underway in Kentucky. The research involves collaboration among PPL Corporation subsidiaries Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company (LG&E and KU); independent, non-profit energy R&D institute EPRI; and the University of Kentucky (UK). Engineering, construction and project management company Bechtel and the University of Michigan are also participating.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6059592 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PPL Corporation stands at 1.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.27%.

The market cap for PPL stock reached $20.14 billion, with 736.37 million shares outstanding and 735.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 6059592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PPL Corporation [PPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $33, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has PPL stock performed recently?

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.51 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.88, while it was recorded at 27.51 for the last single week of trading, and 28.07 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.63 and a Gross Margin at +21.83. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.02.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.71. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $109,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for PPL Corporation [PPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.21%.

Insider trade positions for PPL Corporation [PPL]

There are presently around $14,592 million, or 72.80% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,068,873, which is approximately -1.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,970,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.23 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 42,420,030 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 35,399,442 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 447,271,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,090,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,818,837 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,913,562 shares during the same period.